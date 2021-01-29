Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Leanne Crichton's Scotland career spanned 11 years

Glasgow City midfielder Leanne Crichton has retired from Scotland duty "with a heavy heart" after 72 caps.

Crichton played at Euro 2017 and the World Cup two years later, Scotland women's first major tournaments.

Having made her debut in a 2-1 win over Russia in 2009, the 33-year-old's final appearance came in a 1-0 defeat to Portugal last November.

"[It is] A decision I have been content with for a while now," she wrote on social media.

"Thank you to everyone who has been part of that journey, it really has been quite incredible."

Crichton's decision to retire comes after head coach Shelley Kerr stepped down in the wake of defeat to Finland in December which ended Scotland's hopes of qualifying for Euro 2022.