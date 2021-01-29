Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

On what was supposed to be Scottish Cup third round weekend, there is instead four Premiership fixtures on Saturday to fill the void.

With leaders Rangers and the bottom three clubs idle, the battle for European and top-six spots takes centre stage.

Catch up with all the team news and stats and choose your team's preferred XI.

Celtic v St Mirren (15:00)

Captain Scott Brown returns to the Celtic squad after missing the win over Hamilton on Wednesday night because of suspension. Centre-back Christopher Jullien is out long-term with a knee injury and winger James Forrest is working his way back from ankle surgery.

St Mirren, who have allowed midfielder Nathan Sheron to return to parent club Fleetwood, will also be without injured strikers Collin Quaner and Lee Erwin. Jake Doyle-Hayes returns after missing two games.

Celtic captain Scott Brown: "It is sad to see [chief executive] Peter [Lawwell] leaving. But the trophies and the memories I will have are all down to him."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "We're going with an attacking line-up and will have a go. We'll see if we can cause Celtic some problems at the back. They've got their little fragilities at the moment and have been conceding far too many goals."

Did you know? St Mirren's 5-1 win over Dundee United last time out was their biggest top-flight league victory since beating Celtic 4-0 in March 2010.

Pick your Celtic XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your St Mirren XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Dundee Utd v Hibernian (15:00)

United, beaten 5-1 at home by St Mirren in midweek, will have goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist and midfielders Jeando Fuchs and Calum Butcher fit again.

Hibs plan to have striker Kevin Nisbet and centre-back Ryan Porteous in the team despite interest from English Championship clubs. Midfielder Joe Newell returns from a groin problem.

Dundee Utd manager Micky Mellon: "We are a group that's very new to this level. It's not an excuse, we are, and now it's up to me to keep moving them forward with hard work."

Hibs defender Darren McGregor: "Myself and probably the fans won't mind getting beat as long as you give your all, and I think you saw that on Wednesday night [against Rangers]. We have come away from the game with no points but I felt we were in a much better place than at the start of the week."

Did you know? Goals scored by Dundee United's Nicky Clark (10) and Hibernian's Kevin Nisbet (11) have been worth more points for their sides than any other players in this season's Premiership.

Pick your Dundee United XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Hibernian XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone (15:00)

Killie have had two players test positive for Covid-19, and defender Stuart Findlay (ankle) is the latest addition to their injury list. Winger Greg Kiltie and midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu could be absent again and Kirk Broadfoot (knee), Calum Waters (hernia) and Gary Dicker (toe) remain out.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has a fully-fit squad, with his side unbeaten in six games.

Kilmarnock assistant Andy Millen: "We're trying to do some business. The squad is very light. On the bench on Wednesday, we had six outfield players and two of them are 19-year-old kids who have just come into the squad."

St Johnstone midfielder Craig Bryson: "We can only use the fact we have cup final places up for grabs to our benefit. We believe we can finish in the top six, but we need to turn performances into wins."

Did you know? Kilmarnock are winless in their last four meetings against St Johnstone in the Premiership (D1 L3).

Pick your Kilmarnock XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your St Johnstone XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Livingston v Aberdeen (15:00)

Livingston have no fresh injury injury concerns. Long-term absentees Alan Lithgow (hip) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remain on the sidelines.

Aberdeen and Birmingham are discussing a move for Dons striker Sam Cosgrove. Tommie Hoban is available after a head wound, Dylan McGeouch (groin) is back and Ethan Ross has been recalled from a loan spell at Raith Rovers. However, Curtis Main (thigh) and Mikey Devlin (ankle) are out.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I wish Ciaron [Brown] nothing but the best [after the loan defender was recalled by Cardiff City]. He has been outstanding for us in all three spells at the club. He will be a big loss for the remainder of the season."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "There could be an opportunity for Sam Cosgrove to move, whether that is done today or over the weekend, discussions [with Birmingham City] are ongoing."

Did you know? Livingston are winless in their last 12 meetings against Aberdeen in top-flight football (D3 L9).

Pick your Livingston XI



















Select formation Confirm team