Kernow will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and have negative tests before playing in the tournament

Cornwall's best footballers are hoping they will still be able to make their debut in an international tournament despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The county side are preparing for Sunday's draw for the group stages of the 2021 Conifa European Football Cup.

"Nice are the hosts and they are really pushing for it," the Kernow FA's director of football Andrew Bragg said.

The 12-team tournament is due to take place from 9-19 June and they are in the lowest-seeded pot for the draw.

There will be three pools of four, with team teams trying to qualify for the knockout stages.

After joining Conifa - which facilitates international football for non-Fifa affiliated regions - in 2018, the Cornish team has yet to play in a major event.

So far they have played just two 'international' games, beating Conifa rivals Bararwa 5-0 and the Chagos Islands 10-3 - results which had qualified them for last year's World Football Cup in North Macedonia, which was cancelled because of the pandemic.

"We've got to plan like Nice is going ahead," Bragg told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We've got try in this climate to raise some funds as well and trying to get sponsorship out of companies at the moment is near enough impossible.

"We'll be taking a group of 30 with the backroom staff, so you can imagine how much that's going to cost us."

2021 Conifa European Football Cup teams County of Nice South Ossetia Padania Abkhazia Sapmi Western Armenia Northern Cyprus Artsakh Szekely Land Chameria Sardinia Kernow FA

It is not only funding which is difficult for the Kernow FA - having a match-fit squad may be tricky as well.

Most of the region's players are drawn from the South West Peninsula League, which has not had any matches since the end of December.

"We have got issues with their fitness obviously," admitted Bragg.

"But it's a doubled-edged sword. If the South West Peninsula League don't play again this season, which is not looking like happening, then when the lockdown's finished we should be able to get some training sessions in for ourselves which is normally very difficult as the guys are busy with their clubs.

"It could actually work in our favour so we could have two months of training where we can get some stuff done with them."