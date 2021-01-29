Wrexham are currently 11th in the National League under manager Dean Keates

Wrexham have been excluded from the Sports Winter Survival Package that has been announced for spectator sports.

Clubs in the National League and League North and South have been offered an £11m loan to cover expenses from January to March by the UK government.

But Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) says it has been told the club is not eligible as it is in Wales, despite playing in the English pyramid system.

WST said it was "disappointed to inform supporters" of the decision.

In a statement, current club owners WST said: "This news was revealed in a response to a question posed by club officials at a meeting with fellow National League clubs today (Friday).

"The result means that Wrexham AFC are the only club out of 66 fellow National League members to be excluded from further funding.

Clubs had hoped any funding would be in the form of grants rather than low-cost loans, although even that is now not an option for Wrexham.

National League clubs across all three divisions will be offered the chance to decide what happens to the rest of the 2020-21 season on Monday in a vote, with the potential for the season to be ended early, while there is also an option to vote for the loan to be a grant with reduced central funding in subsequent seasons.

However, the Dragons - who are in the process of a takeover by Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, subject to approval from the Financial Conduct Authority - will now abstain from that vote.

"Following an emergency board meeting tonight (Friday), the position of Wrexham Supporters Trust is that we will abstain from voting on this resolution," added the statement.

"It is not relevant to Wrexham AFC due to us being the only club excluded from funding. We have previously voted on every resolution that has been presented to us."