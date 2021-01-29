Last updated on .From the section Newport

Priestley Farquharson has played European football for Connah's Quay Nomads

Newport County have signed Connah's Quay Nomads centre-back Priestley Farquharson for an undisclosed fee.

Farquharson, 23, was named young player of the year in the Cymru Premier last season as Connah's Quay won the title.

He joined Nomads from Hayes and Yeading in January 2019 and had a trial with Belgian club KV Oostende last summer.

"I've tracked Priestley's progress for a while and have been keen on bringing him to the club in previous transfer windows," said Newport boss Mike Flynn.

"He has made great strides with Connah's Quay over the last few seasons and I'm sure he learnt a lot from Andy Morrison, so I feel it is now the right time to get him on board with us.

"It's a big step up from the Cymru Premier to this division, but I feel it is a challenge that he's ready for."

Farquharson becomes League Two Newport's seventh signing of the January transfer window.

He has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Rodney Parade.

Connah's Quay boss Andy Morrison said: "Priestley deserves it. I was a centre-half myself so I know the qualities that are needed and he's improved vastly since he came in. He's an outstanding human being and I'm delighted for him."

Farquharson has previously played for Bishop's Stortford, Hitchin and Billericay.

