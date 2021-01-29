Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Jordan Obita made 191 appearances for Reading, who he was first attached to from the age of eight

Wycombe Wanderers have signed Jordan Obita from League One neighbours Oxford United on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Obita, 27, only joined hometown club Oxford in October after 10 years at Reading, including loans to Barnet, Gillingham, Portsmouth and Oldham.

But he has moved on again after just 15 appearances for Oxford, in which he was only twice on the losing side.

He arrives at the Championship's bottom club after Leicester loan pair Admiral Muskwe and Josh Knight also joined.

Obita made 191 appearances in his decade in the professional ranks at Reading, which was hampered by an ACL injury in October 2017.

He made his final appearance for Oxford in Tuesday's 4-3 win at Rochdale.

Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe are 10 points adrift of safety at the halfway stage of the Championship season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.