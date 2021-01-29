Last updated on .From the section QPR

QPR midfielder Ilias Chair has signed a new four-and-half-year contract with the Championship club.

Chair, 23, was already under contract, on a three-year deal he signed in September 2019.

But the Moroccan has now added a further three years to that, tying him to Shepherds Bush until 2025.

Chair has made 87 first-team appearances for Rangers since his debut in August 2017, as well as playing 16 times on loan for Stevenage.

He is is the Hoops' joint top league scorer this season, along with Lyndon Dykes, with five Championship goals and one assist.

It has taken his career goal tally to 17, including six in his half season on loan for Stevenage in 2019.

Mark Warburton's QPR are 18th in the second tier, four points above the relegation places.