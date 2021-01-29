Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Tom Hamer made 105 appearances for Oldham following his debut in January 2018

Burton Albion have signed defender Tom Hamer from League Two side Oldham Athletic for a small, undisclosed fee.

Hamer, 21, who can play at right-back or in the centre of defence, is the fifth new signing made by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink since he was reappointed as Brewers boss on 1 January.

Burton are currently bottom of League One, seven points adrift of safety.

"Obviously we know the position we're in and I've come here to try and help get us out of that," said Hamer.

"I'm quite a versatile defender. I'm quick, good in the air, can put a tackle in - that's me."

Hamer's signing follows the earlier January arrivals of Wycombe striker Josh Parker, QPR goalkeeper Dillon Barnes and two loanees, Blackburn Rovers centre-back Hayden Carter and Oxford United midfielder Sean Clare.

Burton had to postpone Saturday's game at Blackpool following positive Covid-19 tests.

Their next scheduled fixture is at home to second-placed Hull City on Saturday, 6 February

