Gareth Bale has scored four goals in 16 appearances for Spurs this season in all competitions

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says Gareth Bale's season has reached a "crucial moment", but he will not use him as a striker despite the loss of the "irreplaceable" Harry Kane.

Bale has been used as a striker by Wales, but Mourinho says that role is not under consideration for his club.

"I don't think Gareth is a striker, I don't think he likes to play as a striker," he said.

Mourinho says Bale, who is on a season loan from Real Madrid, has made clear that he prefers to play on the right wing.

"It was something that we spoke when we joined us, he was very objective with me, by saying he doesn't feel he is a left winger like he was before, he doesn't feel like he is a No 10 like he was before, too," he said.

"The position that he likes to play is the position where we are playing him every minute we give him, which is the right side of the attack.

"So when Gareth plays starting or coming from the bench, that's his position in our game."

With Kane set to miss at least Spurs' trip to Brighton on Sunday as his injury is assessed, Bale could be in consideration for more match minutes.

He has started only once for Tottenham in the Premier League, but did complete 90 minutes on Monday in the 4-1 FA Cup win at Wycombe and Mourinho says now is the time for him to step up.

"Harry Kane is Harry Kane, you know," Mourinho said. "There are players in some teams, that are not replaceable.

"And of course when you lose a player of Harry's quality and dimension, the other guys have to step up.

"Bale played 90 mins in the FA Cup [against Wycombe]. Of course that for him is a big impact, to play 90 minutes. So it was impossible to be fresh to play a lot against Liverpool.

"But is a crucial moment for him, he is feeling better and better and hopefully he can help us."

Rodon receives Mourinho backing

Mourinho says Bale's Wales teammate Joe Rodon will remain in his starting XI to face Brighton on Sunday, despite his error leading to Liverpool's third goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"Next game he plays for sure," Mourinho added.

"He showed good personality, good concentration, was good on the ball. For me his performance was very, very good, very solid. He made one mistake. Unlucky that it leads to their third goal, the goal that basically ends the game.

"When I have a player who makes one mistake, it doesn't matter how big the mistake was, but completely out of the context of a very good, solid performance I only have to support the player and protect the player and the best way to do that is to play the next game for sure.

"The third goal hurts me because it was a mistake by a kid who played very, very well. Joe Rodon played very, very well, so I feel very sorry for him and I'm happy with him."