Luke McNally has trained with the Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad

League One club Oxford United have signed defender Luke McNally from Irish Premier Division side St Patrick's Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old centre-back has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Kassam Stadium.

"He has been playing senior football regularly and that has really helped him get used to the physical side of the game," U's boss Karl Robinson said. external-link

"He's raw, perhaps, but he's another we feel will go on and do really well."

