Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Amy Irons shared the spoils with Stuart Cosgrove during the week, but can she go one better against a fresh face this weekend?
The Nine presenter takes on former Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr in her pursuit of the Premiership bragging rights as they both attempt to forecast the outcome of Saturday's four fixtures.
|Scottish Premiership
|Amy
|Shelley
|Celtic v St Mirren
|2-1
|3-0
|Dundee Utd v Hibernian
|1-2
|1-2
|Kilmarnock v St Johnstone
|1-0
|1-1
|Livingston v Aberdeen
|1-1
|0-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Celtic v St Mirren
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Shelley's prediction: 3-0
Dundee United v Hibernian
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Shelley's prediction: 1-2
Kilmarnock v St Johnstone
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Shelley's prediction: 1-1
Livingston v Aberdeen
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Shelley's prediction: 0-1
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Chick Young
|110
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Allan Preston
|80
|Stuart Cosgrove
|70
|Derek Ferguson
|70
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Gary Holt
|50
|Pat Bonner
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Chris Iwelumo
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|30
|James McFadden
|30
|Michael Stewart
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Chris Burke
|20
|Richard Gordon
|20
|Steven Pressley
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1230
|Pundits
|1110
|Amy v Pundits
|P22
|W8
|D7
|L8