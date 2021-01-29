Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Stuart McLaren joined the Scottish FA in 2018

Stuart McLaren has been appointed interim head coach of the Scotland women's team while the Scottish FA continues it search for a permanent successor to Shelley Kerr.

Kerr left last month after Scotland failed to qualify for next year's Euros, with McLaren set to oversee the final two matches of that campaign.

The 45-year-old was appointed national youth team coach in 2018.

He has also mentored several of the women's national team players.

"Now we have the chance to ensure we end the campaign on a high and bring back the feelgood factor surrounding the squad before the new head coach is appointed," said McLaren.

"The women's team have done incredibly well over the last few years, inspiring a nation, and I am excited about being given the opportunity to make a positive impact in the short time I have with the squad, providing the players with the necessary support and guidance."

Kerr guided Scotland to their first World Cup in 2019, straight off the back of the nation qualifying for the Euros.

However, defeat to Finland in December ended hopes of a hat-trick of tournaments, with Kerr calling time on her tenure later in the month.

Scotland assistant coach Andy Thomson took charge during the previous international break as Kerr self isolated, but McLaren will now oversee the team next month against Cyprus away and Portugal at home.

"The process to appoint a new head coach of the Scotland women's national team is well under way and having Stuart taking over as interim head coach allows us more time to select the best candidate ahead of the Women's World Cup qualifiers beginning later this year," said Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell.