Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Omar Bogle cored two goals in 17 league appearances for Charlton in the first half of the season

Doncaster Rovers have signed Charlton striker Omar Bogle on an 18-month deal.

The 28-year-old former Grimsby, Wigan and Cardiff player spent the first half of the season with the Addicks, scoring two goals in 17 league appearances.

He is the third signing of the week by Darren Moore's League One promotion hopefuls' following midfielders Josh Sims and John Bostock.

Bogle could make his debut for Doncaster against league leaders Lincoln City on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.