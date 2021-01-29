Last updated on .From the section Southend

Nathan Ferguson is the third player to join Southend in the January transfer window

Southend United have signed Crawley Town midfielder Nathan Ferguson.

The Shrimpers have paid an undisclosed fee for the 25-year-old, who has agreed an 18-month contract with an option for a further year.

Having spent time at Burton and Port Vale, Ferguson made his name in non-league football before moving to Crawley in the summer of 2019 where he played 52 times and scored seven goals.

Ferguson last started a League Two game for Crawley on 3 October.

"He's had a range of experiences in his career which I think will help develop him as a player and a person," Southend manager Mark Molesley told the club website.

"He's got all the attributes for a midfielder. He's athletic, he's strong, he's powerful but he's technically very good as well.

"The good thing is there's still lots of areas we can enhance that talent as well, so I think he's got potential to get better. He adds lots of competition and depth to that midfield."

