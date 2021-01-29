Dean Keates has also managed hometown club Walsall

Wrexham manager Dean Keates says a donation from prospective owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney underlines their commitment to the club.

The Hollywood duo's takeover of the National League club is awaiting Financial Conduct Authority approval.

They have made a donation so Keates can strengthen his squad before the 1 February transfer deadline.

"To put the donation in place to make us active over the next few days is a massive boost," Keates said.

"It's a massive boost for us a club and shows that their commitment is fully there and they are waiting in the wings.

"It's gone on that long, it's now at the final stage (and) it needs to get rubber-stamped."

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney confirmed on social media the donation had been made, with Wrexham saying the he and Reynolds were "keen to ensure the club does not stand still" while the takeover is ongoing.

As a Welsh club, Wrexham are the only side in the National League who have to work within the transfer window.

"We are looking at all options and assessing everything we can," Keates told BBC Sport Wales.

"We're speaking with people at the moment and we're optimistic that one or two could be possibly permanent; if not we're also looking at the loan route, so there may be one or two loans.

"We have to be done by the time the window shuts. We can't loan after the window shuts and then you're only looking at unattached players.

"I don't envisage many players getting their contracts terminated within this window because of all the uncertainty that's been going on with this pandemic.

"Unattached players that are around now and after the window, in the back of your mind, you think where have they been for the first half of the season.

"They may have ended up missing four or five months and without training anywhere, so you're well aware you'll have to get them fit and up to match speed so that puts doubts in your mind."

When 'Ryan and Rob' visited Wrexham...

'We want to see it through'

Keates' attempts to add to Wrexham's squad come as National League clubs across all three divisions will be offered the chance to decide what happens to the rest of the 2020-21 season.

Clubs will vote on the future of the campaign on Monday, but Keates wants the campaign to continue.

"We want to keep active and keep going. We're into the season and have been prepping for the season and we want to see it through," Keates added.

"We're just waiting, but we're planning and prepping to head down to Kings Lynn and we've commitments to head down to Eastleigh.

"It's all up in the air for us as a club because the transfer window affects us on what happens.

"We've got to act as if the season is still going on and look to be active in the transfer window."

Wrexham are 11th in the National League, three points off the play-off spots, but only six points above 19th-placed Kings Lynn, the side they face on Saturday.