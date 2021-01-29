Last updated on .From the section Football

Palmeiras fans were given a good send-off by fans as they set off from Sao Paolo for Rio de Janeiro

Palmeiras and Santos meet on Saturday in only the third all-Brazilian Copa Libertadores final - a match you can watch live on BBC Sport.

The game, which kicks off at 20:00 GMT at Rio's Maracana is being streamed on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from 19:50.

Santos have won South America's version of the Champions League three times - in 1962, 1963 and 2011. Palmeiras' only title came in 1999.

The final will be behind closed doors.

It was meant to be played on 21 November but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The winners will qualify for the Fifa Club World Cup, which takes place next month in Doha, Qatar.

Palmeiras, who have been transformed since Abel Ferreira took over as manager in October, squeezed through against River Plate in the semi-finals. They won the first leg 3-0 in Argentina before riding their luck in the second leg, losing 2-0 and River having a goals disallowed and being denied two penalty appeals.

Santos beat Boca Juniors 3-0 after drawing the first leg 0-0 in Buenos Aires.

The teams, who both play in Sao Paolo state, are both in poor form domestically, with no wins in their past three Brazilian Serie A games.

The view from Brazil

Former Palmeiras defender Glauber Berti, who played one game for Manchester City in 2009, has been speaking to the BBC World Football Show about the game.

"Brazil is excited about this game," the 37-year-old said. "Santos play more offensive football and Palmeiras are more aggressive.

"Palmeiras have had bigger investment in the past three or four years. They have a little more pressure to win this game. Santos arriving is a surprise."

He thinks Santos - who won twice with Pele in the 1960s and in 2011 with Neymar - will be the favourite of any neutral fans.

"The club from Pele, the club from old history, I believe a lot of people will support Santos," he said.

Former Brazil international Glauber, who played for Palmeiras between 2003 and 2006, believes they will not repeat their poor performance of the semi-final second leg.

"Palmeiras were so bad in that game," he said. "Not the real Palmeiras. I think they'll be more aggressive and compact in the final. I don't think they'll make a lot of mistakes like they did against River.

"In the final, I imagine they'll have the same face as the game in Argentina not the second leg. I imagine their spirit will be like in the first game."

Ones to watch

Kaio Jorge has been linked to Real Madrid

In a game with plenty on the line, there are two teenagers worth keeping an eye on.

Striker Gabriel Veron, 18, a reported target for Manchester United, has scored three goals in Palmeiras' run to the final.

His Brazil team-mate in the 2019 Under-17 World Cup win, Kaio Jorge, is a regular in the Santos team - and has been strongly linked with Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old striker played a key role in their 3-0 win over Boca and has scored five times on the road to Rio.

"Jorge is a special player," said Glauber. "Palmeiras have one or two younger players - Gabriel Menino is one. He's a right-back, who can also play in midfield. He is a special player who can go to Europe."

Menino, 20, was called up to the senior Brazil squad in September although is yet to make his debut.