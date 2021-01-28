Danny Pugh was Port Vale first-team coach before former manager John Askey's departure

Port Vale interim boss Danny Pugh has not applied for the vacant manager's job, says club owner Carol Shanahan.

The League Two club are interviewing candidates for the role after sacking John Askey on 4 January.

Former left-back Pugh, 38, has been isolating with Covid-19, but will be back on the touchline for Vale's game against Southend on Saturday.

"He's ambitious but also sensible - he doesn't want to take two steps forward until it's right," Shanahan said.

She told BBC Radio Stoke: "I don't think it would've been an utter disaster if he had been [permanent manager], but equally I think he does need that time to grow and I think it would've been really undue pressure on him and the club at a time where there's a lot going on anyway."

Vale picked up four points from the two games following Askey's dismissal, but back-to-back defeats since then have left them 16th in League Two, eight points above the relegation zone.

Shanahan said "an experienced, successful" manager will be appointed, but first-team coach Pugh has "very much" got a future at the club.

"He will do the job that he's doing for as long as we need him to do it and he's been very clear and committed about doing that," she added.

"We won't rush to get a manager because once panic sets in decisions become bad - we don't want that - we have to stay calm."