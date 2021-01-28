Last updated on .From the section Irish

The race for the Gibson Cup started in October this season due to Covid-19

Saturday's Irish Premiership match between Linfield and Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park has been called off due to a Covid-19 case.

The Northern Ireland Football League said the postponement had been requested and confirmed in line with its covid case policy.

The second round of Covid-19 testing took place at clubs on Thursday night.

All of Saturday's other five Premiership matches go ahead as scheduled.