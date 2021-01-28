Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Cho So-hyun is the fourth player to join Tottenham this month

Tottenham Women have signed South Korea captain Cho So-hyun on loan from West Ham for the rest of the season.

Spurs also have an option to sign Cho, 32, on a permanent deal at the end of the Women's Super League campaign.

She has played 33 times for the Hammers since joining two years ago and scored the penalty which sent the team through to the 2019 FA Cup final.

Cho has won a record 126 caps for South Korea and has skippered her country at the last two World Cups.

She led South Korea to the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time in 2015 before losing 3-0 to France in the last 16.

Cho has also won trophies in South Korea and Japan, as well as being the first Korean to play in Norway.