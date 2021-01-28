Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Striker Sam Cosgrove could be set to leave Aberdeen following a bid from Birmingham City, manager Derek McInnes has conceded.

A deal with the English Championship club has yet to be concluded, with talks with Aberdeen ongoing.

Cosgrove, who has 18 months of his current contract remaining, scored 23 goals for the Scottish Premiership side last season.

But the 24-year-old has netted just three times this campaign.

More to follow.