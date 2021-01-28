Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell is to retire from his position at the end of June, with Dominic McKay moving from Scottish Rugby as his replacement.

The reigning Scottish champions have announced that Lawwell has decided to retire after 17 years in the role.

McKay has been with Scottish Rugby for 13 years and was promoted to chief operating officer in 2015.

Lawwell said: "I believe the cub have identified an excellent successor with the highest integrity."

The 61-year-old Scot has been at he helm during a time when the Glasgow club have won 29 trophies, including 13 league titles, four domestic trebles and participation in the last 16 of the Champions League on three occasions.

But Celtic have fallen 23 points behind city rivals Rangers in this season's attempt to win a 10th domestic league title.

"It was obvious that the club would be facing a natural period of transition at the end of this season regardless of any outcomes," Lawwell said in a club statement.

"Like every Celtic supporter, I am disappointed that, so far, this season has not worked out in the way we all hoped for, despite our best efforts."

Lawwell said he first discussed the possibility of retirement with chairman Ian Bankier last year and had delayed his announcement until a replacement was found.

More to follow.