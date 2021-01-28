Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Chelsea, Davies, Neil, Cosgrove, Nisbet, Porteous, Gilmour, Birmingham, Preston
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic are close to agreeing a pre-contract deal with Preston North End defender Ben Davies this summer but have opened talks in the hope of securing the 25-year-old before the end of the January transfer window. (Scottish Sun)
Preston North End defender Ben Davies has received a pre-contract offer from Celtic, but reports that the 25-year-old has agreed a deal are premature and Bournemouth are also hopeful of signing him. (Daily Record)
Celtic have opened preliminary talks with 19-year-old Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Shaw about a pre-contract agreement. (The Scotsman)
Birmingham City have agreed a fee with Aberdeen for 24-year-old striker Sam Cosgrove after English Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday were priced out of a move. (Scottish Sun)
Birmingham City have launched a £2m move for Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove but are also interested in Hibernian's Kevin Nisbet as they look to add a striker to their squad. (Daily Record)
Birmingham City have tabled a £2m bid for Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet, while the Scottish Premiership club have also received an offer of more than £1m for centre-half Ryan Porteous from Millwall.(Scottish Sun)
Scotland Under-21 midfielder Billy Gilmour is poised to leave Chelsea on loan this month after Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager. (The National)
Rangers have agreed to loan winger Jordan Jones to Sunderland for the rest of the season. (Daily Record)
Manchester City are set to get more than £3m from a 30% sell-on clause following the transfer of Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong from Celtic to Bayer Leverkusen for £11.5m earlier this week. (Talksport)
Bookmakers have slashed their odds on Preston North End manager Alex Neil becoming the next Celtic boss if Neil Lennon was to be relieved of his duties. (The Herald)