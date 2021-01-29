Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The Premier League will trial the use of concussion substitutes from Saturday, 6 February.

The new rule means up to two permanent substitutions can be made in the event of head injuries, even if all replacements have already been used.

Opposition teams will also be able to make an additional "normal" substitution at a time of their choice.

The first match of the trial is scheduled to be the 12:30 GMT kick-off between Aston Villa and Arsenal.

It will run until the end of the 2020-21 season but can be extended into the 2021-22 campaign.

The trial will also be held in the Women's Super League and Women's Championship from the same date, and in the men's FA Cup from the fifth round on 9-11 February.

The Premier League will be the first league in world football to introduce concussion substitutes, having formally approved the trial during a shareholders meeting last week.

Fifa, football's word governing body, will also trial substitutions for actual or suspected concussion at the Club World Cup in Qatar, which starts on 4 February, though teams will only be able to make one substitution per match.

More to follow.