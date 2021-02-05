Scottish Championship
AyrAyr United19:45HeartsHeart of Midlothian
Venue: Somerset Park

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts14110340172333
2Dunfermline146622415924
3Raith Rovers136342822621
4Dundee135532424020
5Ayr134542017317
6Morton144551318-517
7Inverness CT113531815314
8Queen of Sth134271930-1114
9Arbroath142571019-911
10Alloa132291332-198
