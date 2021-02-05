League One
GillinghamGillingham0Lincoln CityLincoln City1

Gillingham v Lincoln City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bonham
  • 2Jackson
  • 25Cundy
  • 5Tucker
  • 3Ogilvie
  • 20Slattery
  • 8Dempsey
  • 10Graham
  • 11Lee
  • 16MacDonald
  • 19Oliver

Substitutes

  • 4O'Keefe
  • 6Morton
  • 12Bastien
  • 14McKenzie
  • 15Akinde
  • 17Johnson
  • 21O'Connor

Lincoln City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Palmer
  • 22Eyoma
  • 5Jackson
  • 16Walsh
  • 7Edun
  • 18McGrandles
  • 23Bridcutt
  • 10Grant
  • 20Johnson
  • 9Hopper
  • 27Rogers

Substitutes

  • 2Poole
  • 4Montsma
  • 8Jones
  • 11Scully
  • 15Bramall
  • 26Anderson
  • 31Long
Referee:
Samuel Barrott

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Connor Ogilvie.

  2. Post update

    Hand ball by Callum Slattery (Gillingham).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Olly Lee (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Graham with a cross following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Morgan Rogers (Lincoln City).

  5. Post update

    Ryan Jackson (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Conor McGrandles (Lincoln City).

  7. Post update

    Kyle Dempsey (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Gillingham 0, Lincoln City 1. Conor McGrandles (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Brennan Johnson (Lincoln City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Rogers.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Brennan Johnson (Lincoln City).

  11. Post update

    Alexander MacDonald (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexander MacDonald (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Slattery.

  13. Post update

    Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Alexander MacDonald (Gillingham).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jorge Grant (Lincoln City).

  16. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City25163636201651
2Hull25153741221948
3Doncaster22143538211745
4Portsmouth24135640211944
5Peterborough24134736231343
6Sunderland241010432191340
7Accrington22124635241140
8Charlton2611783935440
9Crewe2711793633340
10Oxford Utd2311483730737
11Ipswich2311392725236
12Blackpool2310492824434
13Gillingham26104123233-134
14Plymouth259793541-634
15Fleetwood2587102923631
16MK Dons2587103130131
17Shrewsbury236982327-427
18Rochdale2568114048-826
19Swindon2673163250-1824
20Bristol Rovers2465132441-1723
21Northampton2465132040-2023
22Wimbledon2557132645-1922
23Wigan2456132444-2021
24Burton2437142951-2216
View full League One table

