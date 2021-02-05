Gillingham v Lincoln City

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Connor Ogilvie.
Line-ups
Gillingham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bonham
- 2Jackson
- 25Cundy
- 5Tucker
- 3Ogilvie
- 20Slattery
- 8Dempsey
- 10Graham
- 11Lee
- 16MacDonald
- 19Oliver
Substitutes
- 4O'Keefe
- 6Morton
- 12Bastien
- 14McKenzie
- 15Akinde
- 17Johnson
- 21O'Connor
Lincoln City
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Palmer
- 22Eyoma
- 5Jackson
- 16Walsh
- 7Edun
- 18McGrandles
- 23Bridcutt
- 10Grant
- 20Johnson
- 9Hopper
- 27Rogers
Substitutes
- 2Poole
- 4Montsma
- 8Jones
- 11Scully
- 15Bramall
- 26Anderson
- 31Long
- Referee:
- Samuel Barrott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Hand ball by Callum Slattery (Gillingham).
Attempt missed. Olly Lee (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Graham with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Morgan Rogers (Lincoln City).
Ryan Jackson (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Conor McGrandles (Lincoln City).
Kyle Dempsey (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 0, Lincoln City 1. Conor McGrandles (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.
Attempt blocked. Brennan Johnson (Lincoln City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Rogers.
Foul by Brennan Johnson (Lincoln City).
Alexander MacDonald (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Alexander MacDonald (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Slattery.
Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexander MacDonald (Gillingham).
Foul by Jorge Grant (Lincoln City).
Callum Slattery (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.