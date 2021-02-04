Championship
SwanseaSwansea City20:15NorwichNorwich City
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Norwich City

Swansea City v Norwich City

Morgan Whittaker
Morgan Whittaker has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Swansea

Swansea City will have new signings Morgan Whittaker and Kieron Freeman available for the top-of-the-table clash with Norwich City.

Championship leaders Norwich have an unchanged squad available following Tuesday's goalless draw at Millwall.

Daniel Farke's side are five points ahead of third-placed Swansea, who have a game in hand.

The Canaries beat Steve Cooper's side 1-0 at Carrow Road in November courtesy of Marco Stiepermann's late goal.

Cooper insisted his side will be "ready for it" when Norwich visit the Liberty Stadium and having strengthened his squad this week.

Whittaker joined from Derby County and Wales international Freeman arrived from Swindon on a deal until the end of the season.

Another deadline day signing, Paul Arriola, will not be involved after his move from DC United.

Norwich's Stiepermann once again misses out due to a virus while Sam Byram is recovering from hamstring surgery

Striker Jordan Hugill will not feature due to a hamstring injury and new goalkeeper Orjan Nyland will not be involved.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich27167435211455
2Brentford26149348262251
3Swansea26148433151850
4Reading26145740291147
5Watford27138631201147
6Bournemouth27119740261442
7Middlesbrough2711793024640
8Blackburn26116941281339
9Bristol City27123122931-239
10Stoke2791173229338
11Preston27113133134-336
12Barnsley27106112934-536
13Luton2696112128-733
14Millwall2761472225-332
15Huddersfield2795133038-832
16Cardiff2687113331231
17QPR2679102532-730
18Coventry2779112637-1130
19Nottm Forest2778122230-829
20Derby2777131728-1128
21Birmingham27610111931-1228
22Rotherham2575133035-526
23Sheff Wed2687111826-825
24Wycombe2537151842-2416
