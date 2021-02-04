Swansea City v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Morgan Whittaker has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Swansea

Swansea City will have new signings Morgan Whittaker and Kieron Freeman available for the top-of-the-table clash with Norwich City.

Championship leaders Norwich have an unchanged squad available following Tuesday's goalless draw at Millwall.

Daniel Farke's side are five points ahead of third-placed Swansea, who have a game in hand.

The Canaries beat Steve Cooper's side 1-0 at Carrow Road in November courtesy of Marco Stiepermann's late goal.

Cooper insisted his side will be "ready for it" when Norwich visit the Liberty Stadium and having strengthened his squad this week.

Whittaker joined from Derby County and Wales international Freeman arrived from Swindon on a deal until the end of the season.

Another deadline day signing, Paul Arriola, will not be involved after his move from DC United.

Norwich's Stiepermann once again misses out due to a virus while Sam Byram is recovering from hamstring surgery

Striker Jordan Hugill will not feature due to a hamstring injury and new goalkeeper Orjan Nyland will not be involved.