Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo guided Wolves to seventh in the Premier League in both the past two seasons

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has donated £250,000 to help tackle poverty in Wolverhampton.

The 47-year-old gave the money as part of the Wolves Foundation's external-link £500,000 Feed Our Pack project.

Nuno said: "Wolves fans and the people of Wolverhampton have been fantastic to me since I arrived here almost four years ago.

“I wanted to give something back and help the people who are struggling during the [coronavirus] pandemic.”

Former Valencia and Porto boss Nuno, who took charge at Wolves in 2017, added: "When you live in a city, you see and hear how people have been affected, but it is also a great city where people help and support each other and this is a really important project from the Wolves Foundation."

The scheme aims to reduce the effects of food poverty and support residents of Wolverhampton affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Running for an initial three years, the project has also been helped by a £250,000 grant from the Premier League PFA Community Fund.

Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi said: "I am impressed and very proud of the Wolves Foundation for their commitment and dedication to helping the community during the pandemic and in launching Feed Our Pack.

"It is also fantastic to see Nuno has been moved to add his personal support and contribution to help give the project a really strong start."