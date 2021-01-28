Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Spurs' Harry Kane was injured after this tackle by Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara

Tottenham striker Harry Kane was substituted at half-time of the 3-1 Premier League defeat by Liverpool after injuring his ankle.

Kane needed treatment on his left ankle after staying on the ground following a tackle by Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara in the 33rd minute.

The England captain, who has a history of ankle injuries, also landed awkwardly on his right ankle.

He was able to continue before being replaced by Erik Lamela at the break.

Kane, 27, has spent considerable time on the sidelines with a number of serious ankle injuries in recent seasons.

He was ruled out for two significant spells in the second half of the 2018-19 season, missing seven games when he damaged ligaments in his left ankle in January 2019 and then nine more games with a lateral ligament injury sustained in April.

In 2017-18, he missed a month with a similar injury to the right ankle, and endured separate absences of six and four weeks during the 2016-17 campaign.

"You just hope it's not going to be ligament damage that will put him out for a long time because he's been absolutely phenomenal this season - his contributions, his passing, goals and assists," said former Spurs defender Stephen Kelly on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He's been the all-round complete forward and unplayable at times. Tottenham just can't afford to lose him."