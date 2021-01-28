Last updated on .From the section Everton

Tosun joined Everton in a £27m deal three years ago

Besiktas and CSKA Moscow are interested in signing Everton striker Cenk Tosun on loan until the end of the season.

The Turkey forward, 29, has a contract until 2022 but has only made seven appearances this season.

He joined Everton from Besiktas in January 2018 in a £27m deal and has reportedly told Turkish TV he would like to return to Istanbul.

Tosun went on loan to Crystal Palace last January shortly after Carlo Ancelotti took charge at Goodison Park.