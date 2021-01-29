Jake Vokins: Southampton loan defender to Sunderland for rest of season

Jake Vokins
Jake Vokins has played two Premier League games for Southampton among his five senior appearances

Southampton have loaned left-back Jake Vokins to Sunderland on a deal until the end of the season.

Vokins joins the League One side having made five first-team appearances at the Saints, the latest in the 3-1 midweek loss to Arsenal.

The 20-year-old has been a regular for the Premier League club's under-23 side and has played for England Under-19s, but this is his first loan stint.

"I want to come here and play games," Vokins said.external-link

"And help the team get promoted this season. I feel I can bring my qualities to the team. I'm good on the ball and I can deliver crosses, so hopefully that allows the team to score more goals.

"It's a big club and I can't wait to get started."

