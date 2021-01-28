National League South and North clubs have paused fixtures amid concerns over funding the season

National League clubs across all three divisions will be offered the chance to decide what happens to the rest of the 2020-21 season on Monday.

Clubs have been told to expect a resolution, although they have not been told the specifics of what they will be voting on, or how long they will have to respond.

The latest communication comes after a board meeting and also following a letter sent to all clubs by Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston, inviting them to one of two meetings, on Friday or Tuesday, to ask questions about the current funding situation.

Clubs have been told the £11m due to cover the cost of matches from January to March will be in the form of loans, which has already been deemed unacceptable by a majority of clubs in National League North and South.

There has been no indication of how costs would be covered after this period and the season is not due to end until May.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has said grants can be applied for in extreme circumstances and that no club "will be allowed to go to the wall".

The National League is continuing but the North and South divisions have had their games paused for a fortnight amid the continuing uncertainty over funding.