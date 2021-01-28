Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Fin Stevens (right) battles with Cengiz Under during Leicester's FA Cup win over Brentford on 24 January

Wales are attempting to secure the international futures of Crystal Palace winger Scott Banks and Brentford defender Fin Stevens.

Banks, 19, who recently joined Dunfermline on loan, has already played for Scotland at under-19 level but also qualifies for Wales.

Brighton-born Stevens, 17, is eligible for England but could represent Wales as his father is from Cardiff.

Wales Under-21 boss Paul Bodin has spoken to both players.

Banks joined Palace from Dundee United for what Bodin described as a "good lump sum" in January 2020.

"I have had quite a bit of dialogue with him and his club," Bodin said.

"He is keen to come aboard but we haven't been in a position yet where we have actually called him up. I know Scotland have re-engaged with him - I think they have offered him a bit of an olive branch.

"I have watched him many times in the (Palace) under-23s. He is an exciting player - a winger who takes people on and scores goals, creates goals.

"When players like Scott come along and they have got dual nationality, we have to take advantage of that. He is on our list for sure."

Scott Banks joined Crystal Palace at the age of 18 having played four senior games for Dundee United

Stevens is a former Arsenal academy player who dropped into non-league with Worthing before signing for Brentford B in the summer of 2020.

The right-back has made three cup appearances for the Championship club's first team this season.

"We have not had him in the system but we are aware he is available for Wales," Bodin said.

"We have spoken to him very briefly and it's something we'll continue to monitor.

"When the time is right, hopefully we'll call him up and fingers crossed he'll come in because he is dual nationality."

Wales have been drawn to face the Netherlands, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Moldova and Gibraltar in qualifying for the 2023 Under-21 European Championship.

Bodin has lost 10 players from the squad which finished fourth in their Euro 2021 qualifying group as they are now too old for under-21 football.

Euro 2023 qualifying begins in March, although Wales are expecting to hold a training camp rather than play any games in that international window before returning to competitive action in June.

"We will go into the campaign hoping and feeling confident that we could actually qualify," Bodin said.