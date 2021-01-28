Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Dagny Brynjarsdottir is West Ham manager Olli Harder's first signing

Midfielder Dagny Brynjarsdottir has joined Women's Super League side West Ham on a one-and-a-half-year deal from Icelandic side Selfloss.

The 29-year-old, who has scored 28 goals in 90 appearances for Iceland, said it is "a dream" to join the club she has supported since childhood.

She has previously played in the US with Portland Thorns and in Germany with Bayern Munich.

"West Ham United has always been a big part of my life," Brynjarsdottir said.

