Chloe Logarzo has made 45 appearances for Australia

Bristol City Women midfielder Chloe Logarzo has left the club for Kansas City in the USA's National Women's Soccer League for an undisclosed fee.

Australia international Logarzo, 25, was due to be out of contract in May and departs after a year at City having arrived from Sydney FC last January.

She scored four goals in her 12 appearances for the club.

Her final appearance came in a 4-0 defeat by Everton earlier this month in the Women's Super League.