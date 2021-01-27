Last updated on .From the section Newport

Dom Telford joined Plymouth from Bury in July 2019

Plymouth Argyle striker Dom Telford has joined League Two side Newport County on an 18-month contract.

The 24-year-old has made 24 appearances for League One club Plymouth this season, scoring two goals.

Blackpool product Telford has also played for Stoke City, Bristol Rovers and Bury.

"I've been in League Two twice and got promoted twice so I know what it takes. I'm feeling confident and there's a great squad," Telford said.

"I've played here a couple of times and it's always a tough place to come. I love what the gaffer (Michael Flynn) is all about and his philosophy, especially this season.

"The lads are doing really well so I'm looking forward to getting in there and helping out as much as I can."

Telford started his career with Blackpool and made a permanent transfer to then-Premier League side Stoke City ahead of the 2015-16 campaign, before going out on loan to Bristol Rovers the following season.

A move to Bury followed before a switch to Plymouth in July 2019, who he helped to League One last term.

"Dom will bring a lot of quality to this squad," Newport boss Flynn said.

"He knows what it takes to get out of this division... which is why I was so keen on bringing him here."

