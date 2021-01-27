Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Liam Boyce scored as Hearts beat Inverness 2-1 in November

Hearts' trip to Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the end of February and a Fife derby in March will be screened live on BBC Scotland.

Scottish Championship leaders Hearts take on Inverness on Friday 26 February, kick-off 19:45 GMT.

And, on Friday 5 March, Raith Rovers host Dunfermline Athletic (19:45).

The Sportscene programmes for both games will start at 19:30 and be available on BBC Scotland, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.