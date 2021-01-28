Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Lewis Ward has lost his starting place at Exeter City to Jonny Maxted

Portsmouth have signed Exeter City goalkeeper Lewis Ward on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has started eight games for Exeter this season, but has only featured once, in the FA Cup, since injuring his ankle in October.

Ward moved to Exeter from Reading in the summer of 2019 and was first-choice for much of last season.

He played in Exeter's League Two play-off semi-final first leg loss at Colchester United last June.

"We don't want to keep Lewis sat on the bench and not get an opportunity," Exeter boss Matt Taylor told BBC Sport.

"The stature of a club like Portsmouth suggests it's a good opportunity for Lewis."

Meanwhile Portsmouth will be without defender Jack Whatmough for the next three games through suspension.

Whatmough had an appeal against his sending off in Tuesday's home defeat by Lincoln City rejected.

He was shown a straight red card for a foul on Jorge Grant in the first half and will miss the games against Charlton, Plymouth and Swindon.

