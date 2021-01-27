Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic have won the Scottish Cup for each of the past four seasons

This season's Scottish Cup winners will enter the Europa League at the final play-off round, the Scottish FA has confirmed.

Should the cup winners reach the Champions League qualifiers by finishing first or second in the Premiership, this place will go to the team in third spot.

With losing sides from the play-off dropping into the group phase of the new Conference League, at least one Scottish club will be guaranteed Europe football until at least December.

European spots for next season are:

Premiership winners - third qualifying round of Champions League

Premiership runners-up - second qualifying round of Champions League

Scottish Cup winners - Europa League play-offs

Premiership third place - second qualifying round of Conference league

Premiership fourth place - second qualifying round of Conference league

There is the possibility of the teams finishing first and second in the Premiership joining the Champions League one round later, but this depends on who wins this season's tournament and where they finish in their own domestic league.

This season's Scottish Cup is currently suspended with no new dates set for second and third round ties still to be played.