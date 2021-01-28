Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larmour's expected move to Crusaders was finalised on Thursday night

Glenavon central defender Daniel Larmour has completed his expected move to Crusaders.

Larmour, 22, had been linked with Crusaders and Glenavon had been resigned to losing the defender.

His immediate capture by the Crues was confirmed on Thursday night as he was unveiled by the North Belfast club.

Glenavon have signed Dergview centre-back Lee McNulty and striker Josh Doyle who joins from Leinster Senior League side Bluebell United.

McNulty, 26, has represented Northern Ireland at junior level.

The former Dergview player will give another centre-back option to Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton, who already has Andrew Doyle and former Crusaders player Colin Coates in his squad.

"We've taken a gamble on him (McNulty) but from our point of view it was an educated gamble," Hamilton told the Glenavon website.

"Ivan Sproule talks about him very, very highly and if anyone can give you a recommendation on a player it's him, given his career.

"We're down to Coatesy and Doyler who, no disrespect to them, are not going to be able to play every Saturday and Tuesday for the next seven weeks. Doyler has issues with his knee at times and Coatesy is getting on in years.

"We're looking at bringing in another centre-half because we know that we have to be on the safe side in that position."