Sam Foley has not featured for St Mirren since November

Midfielder Sam Foley will be allowed to leave St Mirren, with manager Jim Goodwin hoping to add a left-sided defender and a striker.

Foley, who has been linked with Scottish Premiership rivals Motherwell, signed a two-year contract after being released by Northampton Town in 2019.

But he made the last of his 15 appearances this season in November.

"He was outstanding last season, but this season he didn't start as well as we would have liked," Goodwin said.

"I had a good, frank conversation with him about next year - I told him there wasn't going to be an offer from ourselves. Sam is 34 now, he's got a wife and a few young kids who are depending on him and I said I wouldn't stand in his way if he had the opportunity to go elsewhere."

Although Foley "had a couple of really good games at centre-half", Goodwin is seeking a left-sided specialist in that area while wanting "to be fair to the younger ones in the squad".

The England-born former Republic of Ireland youth international has found himself behind the likes of Ethan Erhahon, Cammy MacPherson and Jake Doyle-Hayes in the midfield pecking order, while Goodwin said Dylan Reid "is one we are really excited about" from the club's academy.

"We are a club that likes to promote from the academy and we need to make sure that pathway is clear," the manager told his club website.

Goodwin pointed out that his desire for a new defender was because "the back four is full of right-footers".

"And, if we can get another attacking one, then brilliant," he added.