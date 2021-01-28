Last updated on .From the section Preston

Greg Cunningham's most recent Cardiff appearance was against Norwich on 19 December

Cardiff City have loaned defender Greg Cunningham to fellow Championship side Preston North End for the remainder of the season.

The 29-year-old returns to Deepdale, where he played 111 games and scored four goals between 2015 and 2018.

Cunningham featured in six games for his parent club this season, having been on loan to Blackburn last term.

"It was a no-brainer," Cunningham told BBC Radio Lancashire. "I had the best years of my career here"

Newly-appointed Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy confirmed Cunningham would be moving from the Welsh capital as he has a surplus of left-back options.

The Republic of Ireland international has made more appearances for the Lillywhites than any other club across his 256 career appearances.

He has also played for Bristol City, Nottingham Forest, Leicester and Manchester City, where he began his professional career.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.