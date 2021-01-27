Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The Continental Cup final is likely to be played behind closed doors because of coronavirus

Watford will host the Continental Tyres Cup final at Vicarage Road on 14 March.

The competition is at the semi-final stage, with Chelsea hosting West Ham and Championship club Leicester going to Bristol City on 3 February.

Emma Hayes' Blues beat Arsenal in the 2019-20 final, which was held at Nottingham Forest's City Ground.

"It's a great privilege to accept the FA's invitation to host a significant women's cup final at our ground," said Watford chief executive Scott Duxbury.

Kelly Simmons, FA director of the women's professional game, added: "Watford are a club known for being at the heart of their community and we are really looking forward to working with their staff to put on a memorable match."

West Ham, Leicester and Bristol City are all bidding to reach their first ever Continental Cup final.