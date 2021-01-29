Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Idris El Mizouni made 15 appearances for Cambridge United while on loan there this season

Grimsby Town have signed midfielder Idris El Mizouni on loan from League One side Ipswich Town until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old also spent time on loan with fellow League Two side Cambridge United earlier in the 2020-21 campaign.

"I'm 20 now and I need first-team football. I was at Cambridge last year and I was playing which was decent and then I came back," he said.

"I know how the league is and I believe that I can help the team."

