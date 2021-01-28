Last updated on .From the section Irish

Boyle arrived from Shamrock Rovers on an 18-month deal in January 2020

Right back Ethan Boyle has left Linfield by mutual consent after reaching an agreement with the club to terminate his contract.

The 24-year-old's contract was set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

He joined the Blues from Shamrock Rovers in January 2020.

Having made his debut in the shock Irish Cup defeat by Queens University, Boyle made just five appearances before the season was curtailed.