Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Tuchel took charge of Wednesday's draw with Wolves

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel hopes the club and their fans will remain united after the sacking of Frank Lampard.

The former Paris St-Germain boss was appointed after club legend Lampard, 42, was sacked on Monday.

Tuchel, 47, took charge of Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Wolves but was officially presented to the media on Thursday.

Asked if he felt fans may show anger over Lampard's sacking, the ex-Borussia Dortmund manager said: "I hope not because it would be hard on the team."

"The fans are so close and behind the team, it makes a big difference," Tuchel added.

"I know it was a big disappointment for the fanbase that Frank was sacked and I have the biggest respect. I was a huge fan of Frank as a player.

"The club made clear to me this is not my fault, I cannot change the situation for him. The decision was made and I was handed the opportunity."

Tuchel's growing win percentage Club Matches Wins Win percentage FC Augsburg II 34 30 59 Mainz 182 72 40 Borussia Dortmund 108 68 63 Paris St-Germain 127 95 75

'Challenge on all fronts'

Tuchel revealed he had received a good luck message from Lampard, who was in charge at Stamford Bridge for 18 months prior to his sacking.

The new manager's immediate task will be to improve the position of a club who are eighth in the Premier League after spending more than £220m during the summer transfer window.

Tuchel, who won the French title twice at PSG before being sacked in December, said it was an "easy" choice to join Chelsea.

He becomes their fourth permanent manager in under five years but when asked if he feared being sacked at the club he replied: "Yes and no.

"When you sign for Chelsea, you sign for the hunger of titles... it doesn't scare me.

"The club made it very clear, Chelsea is about results. We always try to bring performance, develop players, improve players, and increase their value as well as [produce] strong performances.

"In the end, I am very realistic. I am in a club whose DNA is to win. I am here to challenge for every trophy we play for. This year it is the Champions League and FA Cup - for the Premier League, it is not realistic."