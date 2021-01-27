Spanish Copa del Rey
Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano1BarcelonaBarcelona2

Copa del Rey: Barcelona fight back to avoid Rayo Vallecano upset

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi tries to take on the Rayo Vallecano defence in the Copa del Rey tie on Wednesday
Messi, who made a Barca club record 76th appearance in the Copa del Rey, scored one and helped set up the winner

Lionel Messi inspired a Barcelona fightback on his return from suspension as they beat Rayo Vallecano to reach the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Rayo, who are fourth in the Spanish second tier, took a shock lead when Fran Garcia drilled in a loose ball.

Barca hit back six minutes later when Messi, back from a two-game ban after his first red card for the club, slotted in Antoine Griezmann's pass.

Frenkie de Jong's composed close-range finish ensured Barca avoided a shock.

Barca captain Messi was also the architect for the winner, releasing substitute Jordi Alba down the left to provide a low cross that was met by De Jong's perfectly timed run.

The Catalan club have won the Copa del Rey on a record 30 occasions and the competition looks to be their best chance to claim a trophy in Ronald Koeman's first season as manager.

The Dutchman admitted as much going to the tie, with his side 10 points adrift of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid and not considered among the favourites for the Champions League - especially as they face French champions Paris St-Germain in the last 16.

Both Atletico and Real Madrid suffered embarrassing exits to lower league opposition in the Copa del Rey, leaving Koeman's men as the favourites to lift the trophy.

Sevilla may have something to say about that, having reached the last eight earlier on Wednesday with a comfortable 3-0 home win against Valencia.

Real Betis, Villarreal and Levante are already in the draw too after winning on Tuesday.

Line-ups

Rayo Vallecano

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13Dimitrievski
  • 28HernándezSubstituted forAdvínculaat 83'minutes
  • 24Saveljich
  • 5Catena
  • 3MartosSubstituted forPalazónat 83'minutes
  • 6ComesañaBooked at 10mins
  • 11MartínSubstituted forSuárezat 71'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 8TrejoBooked at 54mins
  • 20MontielSubstituted forGarcíaat 56'minutes
  • 33García Torres
  • 14QasmiSubstituted forCortés Herediaat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Suárez
  • 7Palazón
  • 9Ulloa
  • 10Dias Correia
  • 15Cortés Heredia
  • 17Advíncula
  • 18García
  • 38Recio
  • 40González

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 28Mingueza
  • 4Araujo
  • 15Lenglet
  • 24FirpoSubstituted forGonzálezat 68'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 5Busquets
  • 12PuigSubstituted forAlbaat 68'minutes
  • 17Machado TrincãoSubstituted forDembéléat 68'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 10Messi
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 8Pjanic
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 11Dembélé
  • 16González
  • 18Alba
  • 23Umtiti
  • 27Kourouma Kourouma
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamRayo VallecanoAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home8
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home24
Away16

