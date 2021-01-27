Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Prospective Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have donated money to strengthen the squad.

Reynolds and McElhenney's takeover of the National League club is awaiting approval from the Financial Conduct Authority.

But McElhenney, creator of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, revealed they have made a donation to Wrexham Supporters Trust, the current owners.

Wrexham are 11th in the table with the transfer window closing on 1 February.

"Takeover is still not 100% official and unfortunately it appears the handover will not be complete before the transfer window closes," McElhenney tweeted.

"So Ryan and I have made a donation to the club to allow them (us?) to make some moves. Up the town!"

Wrexham said in a statement the Hollywood stars were "keen to ensure the club does not stand still" while the move was ongoing.

"The donation will ensure Wrexham AFC have the finances to strengthen the squad in the final days of the transfer window," the club said.

"We expect new players will now arrive at the club by the time the window closes at the end of the month."

McElhenney and Deadpool actor Reynolds were revealed to be the mystery businessmen looking to invest £2m into the club in September 2020.

Members of the club's supporters' trust voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposed deal in November.