Dion Donohue was in the Everton youth system but eventually rebuilt his league career at Chesterfield

Barrow have signed free-agent midfielder Dion Donohue on a deal until the end of the League Two season.

The 27-year-old, who can also fill in at left-back, played 11 games this season for Swindon before leaving the club in December for personal reasons.

Donohue came through the Everton youth system before spells back in his native Wales, and also appeared for Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Mansfield.

He has played 142 games in his career scoring twice.

"He's experienced, versatile and adds to our options," boss Michael Jolley told the club website.

