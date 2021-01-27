Lynch's Larne side sit third in the Irish Premiership table

Irish Premiership: Larne v Glentoran Venue: Inver Park, Larne Date: Friday, 29 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two NI, the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch has insisted he is not concerned by Larne's recent dip in form ahead of Friday night's visit of Glentoran.

Tuesday's 2-1 loss at home to Coleraine made it two defeats and a draw for Lynch's men in their last three Irish Premiership outings, and also saw them drop to third in the table.

They had been unbeaten in the league until three matches ago, but Lynch was still upbeat about their form.

"I'm not worried at all," he said.

"You don't turn into a bad team overnight and we have far too many good players. Had we lost two games, been nowhere near the opposition and deserved to get beaten then I may be saying something different.

"But I felt we should have won both the games that we lost and the goals that we conceded are our own mistakes. This is a very resilient group of players, very talented and they are hurting badly after the Coleraine defeat."

Lynch admitted that there are lessons for Larne to learn from the defeat by the Bannsiders and that his side would be working on those areas in training.

"We won't forget about that loss. We will look at the things we probably could and should have done better, but we have to move on and look forward to another big game on Friday night when we have to go again," he continued.

"I've said all along that it (the title race) was always going to be exciting because there are too many top teams and too many top managers. The only thing that is missing right now is the fans - if we had them we would have the perfect scenario."

Mick McDermott is expecting a good game against Larne

Glentoran, meanwhile, travel to Inver Park for Friday night's match - which will be shown live on BBC2 NI - on the back of a 2-0 win at home to Carrick Rangers, despite having goalscorer Jay Donnelly sent off for a straight red card.

Both meetings between the sides this season, one of which was the Co Antrim Shield final that Larne won on penalties, finished scoreless, and Glens boss Mick McDermott said he is fully aware of the threat posed by Larne.

"We have had six or seven games against Larne since I came to the club and they have always been good games - I think we are the only team they haven't scored against this season," he said.

"They dominate possession, they are a possession-based side and can hurt you when they are on their game, but we can hurt them too so we should be in for a good game.

"It will be their third game in six days and they have had two hard ones. It will be our second match but we will likely have to rotate some players as well, but that is why we have a squad and we will deal with it."