Josh Sims has made 27 appearances for Southampton, but only eight starts

Doncaster Rovers have re-signed winger Josh Sims on loan from Southampton until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old joined Rovers in October but his three-month loan spell was cut short in December because of a hamstring injury.

He played 14 games, scoring three goals and helping Doncaster climb into the top six in League One.

Sims spent time on loan with Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls last season.

